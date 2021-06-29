Minister Dendias attends unveiling of Gandhi statue in Athens (video)

Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias attended the official unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens, near the Indian embassy in the city in the attendance of visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis was also present at the ceremony, as well as the president of the Greece-India Friendship Parliamentary Group, former premier George Papandreou.

In statements afterward, Dendias said that Gandhi was a world leader in the 20th century and an outstanding figure in the history of humanity: “The generations of people that are coming have much to learn from his work, his career, and his life,” he stressed.

video and feature image credit ANA-MPAwebTV YouTube channel