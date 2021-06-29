Privileges for vaccinated citizens: Exclusive & mixed areas from July 15

The dining areas will now be divided into exclusive and mixed, as well as the areas that host shows such as entertainment and sports.

This comes after the announcements of Adonis Georgiadis and George Gerapetritis about the new regime which will determine the new regulations based on who has been vaccinated, or has a certificate that they had the disease and who has not.

Face-to-face gatherings fall into two categories:

A. Exclusive spaces

Meeting places accessible to those who have acquired immunity, i.e. have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine or with a single-dose vaccine, and have intervened 14 days after their final vaccination, or have been proven ill in the last six (6) months.

B. Mixed spaces

Rally sites accessible to those who have acquired immunity, i.e. have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine or with a single-dose vaccine, and have intervened 14 days after their final vaccination, or have been proven ill in the last six (6) months or have been tested COVID-19 (PCR test or rapid test) with a negative result in the last 48 hours.

People will enter the mixed areas with rapid or self test.

Taking the floor, the Minister of State, George Gerapatritis, said that the goal is threefold.

First, to serve the great task of vaccination.

Second, to create a comprehensive public health protection grid where there are a lot of people.

The third is to gradually restore the freedom for the vaccinated citizens.

The certificates will be verified by a digital platform. Specifying the measures, the Minister of Development Adonis Georgiadis said that as soon as the electronic platform is ready, the closed spaces in entertainment centers, restaurants and cafes will be opened. It is up to the entrepreneurs themselves to choose whether in their businesses they will accept vaccinated people or whether they will accept the rest of the population after a test.

Mr. Georgiadis, said that in the open and closed stadiums only the vaccinated and those that have been through the disease will be allowed. Stadiums will start their operation on July 15 with the obligatory use of a mask.

The allowed capacity will be at 80%. The use of the mask will be mandatory and minors will come with a self-test statement of their parents.