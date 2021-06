Shocking statement by Anastasiadis: “We will think about a special bracelet for those not vaccinated”

Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis stated on Monday that the government is going to consider the possibility of forcing those who have not been vaccinated to wear a special “bracelet” to control them easier.

Mr. Anastasiadis made the shocking statement when he was asked a focused question about whether there is any thought of the non-vaccinated people wearing a special bracelet.