England vs. Germany: A Footballing History (infographic)

The long and storied history of England vs. Germany on the football pitch is full of pain and glory for both sides (although the pain has been more of an English experience in recent times). As this infographic shows, although England can boast the most wins and goals in total when it comes to the big tournaments, it’s the Germans that have the clear edge. Despite the famous World Cup final win of 1966, Germany has bossed the 3 Lions when it really counts, winning three World Cup games and drawing one in addition to that famous loss.

also read

Maria Sakkari wins opener at Wimbledon in dominant fashion

When it comes to the two nations’ latest clash, a round of 16 matches in this year’s European Championships, both sides go into the game far from riding high on confidence. England’s less than convincing, though group-topping performances, leave a lot of room for improvement while Germany threatened to finish last in their group until a late strike in their final game averted their early demise. Despite this, the game is likely to be a cracker and is guaranteed to add to the history of pain and glory for the two teams.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista