Voluptuous Maria delights fans with tiny floral bikini (photos)

Sexy Maria Korinthiou is the epitome of Mediterranean beauty. The brunette actress exudes sensuality and is one of the women who definitely do not go unnoticed. The actress has started her summer vacation along with her family but that does not make her neglect her many fans.

Voluptuous Maria often shares photos with her social media followers and what better time for her to post than on her holidays.

To the delight of her +500K Instagram fans, the beauty posted some photos wearing a tiny floral bikini which were well-appreciated with positive comments and plenty of likes.