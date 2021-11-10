Coronavirus Greece: 7,105, 489 intubated, 70 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,374 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 7,105, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s entry points. The total number of cases amounts to 808,297 (daily change + 0.9%), of which 50.7% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 125 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,472 are related to an already known case. The 𝑅𝑡 for the territory based on the cases is estimated at 1.27 (95% DE: 1.16 – 1.40).

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 70, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 16,493 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 489 (61.6% men). Their median age is 66 years. 82.8% have

an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 405 (82.82%) are unvaccinated

or partially vaccinated and 84 (17.18%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,374 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

