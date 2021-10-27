Covid-19 rapid tests and PCR tests at school obligatory, Supreme Court of Greece rules

The Council of State (CoS) has definitively and irrevocably ruled primary and secondary school teachers and students will be required to undergo a self-test or rapid molecular test (PCR) for the disease by COVID-19 due to compelling public health reasons, as it rejected the applications of annulment of the relevant decision by the government filed by interested parties.

62 parents of students and teachers had appealed to the Supreme Court of Cassation and demanded the annulment of the joint ministerial decision of 17.5.2021 (JMD) for the application of the free compulsory diagnostic test for COVID-19 to students, but also to teachers, as well as the administrative staff of all primary and secondary schools.