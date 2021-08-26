Covid-19 survey: 2 out of 3 unvaccinated people say it safe to go outside

According to a survey conducted by the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA), 66% of non-vaccinated people think it is safe to go outside as before, while only 23% of vaccinated people believe the same.

The majority of the unvaccinated people continue on their daily routines as if the pandemic does not exist, but a significant minority (1 in 3) are concerned, which may mean that they have greater phobias about vaccination than about the pandemic.

As for the protection measures in supermarkets, 1 in 2 vaccinated people consider them excessive and only 1 in 8 non-vaccinated people agree.

The greatest concern of the vaccinated people is reflected in the fact that 47% try to finish their supermarket purchases as quickly as possible, compared to only 19% of the unvaccinated. 33% of those vaccinated also state that they disinfect the products before using them at home, compared to 13% of the unvaccinated. Similarly, 32% of the vaccinated public say they avoid bulk products versus 17% of the unvaccinated.

In relation to e-shopping, there is twice the percentage of the vaccinated public who intend to buy food online at 14% compared to 6% of the non-vaccinated.

According to IELKA, the return to normalcy in relation to buying habits is something that will take quite a long time. In particular, a number of habits adopted due to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis are expected to be maintained by large groups of consumers.

In particular, 2 in 3 vaccinated (67%) will continue to try to do their shopping on days and during hours when there are fewer people, compared to 38% of non-vaccinated.

55% of those vaccinated will continue to avoid queues and other crowded places inside the store. Only 28% of unvaccinated people say the same.

One in five vaccinated states that they will continue to wear a mask in grocery stores even after they return to normalcy. 8% of unvaccinated people say the same.

