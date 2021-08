She is getting ready for her new show

Hot model Iliana Papageorgiou has completed her summer vacation and is now in the process of preparing her new show.

In her latest post on social media, the well-known model and presenter posed naked on Instagram in front of a pool against the backdrop of the endless blue, with her bust and lower body covered up with orange shading.

In fact, in the caption of the photo, she wrote with a good dose of humor: “The first day at work. Identify.”