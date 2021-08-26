World War II mortar found at Marathon (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: August 26, 2021

A controlled explosion took place

Related Stories

According to information from irafina.gr, an old World War II mortar was found on the beach of Schinias in Marathon.

According to the same information, the mortar was located by a citizen who was swimming at the spot on Tuesday, and he immediately notified the Rafina Port Authority.

The area was cordoned off for security reasons and today a controlled explosion took place.

also read

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears in wresting ring (video)

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the 8th most influential athlete on social media in the world

Tags With: