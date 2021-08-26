World War II mortar found at Marathon (video)

According to information from irafina.gr, an old World War II mortar was found on the beach of Schinias in Marathon.

According to the same information, the mortar was located by a citizen who was swimming at the spot on Tuesday, and he immediately notified the Rafina Port Authority.

The area was cordoned off for security reasons and today a controlled explosion took place.

