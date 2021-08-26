Stefanos Tsitsipas is the 8th most influential athlete on social media in the world

According to a survey, Greek tennis star Stefanos is the 8th most influential athlete in the world. His feat is quite amazing considering Lionel Messi, who recently transferred to Paris Saint-Germain, is in 12th place, Lewis Hamilton 16th, Kylian Mbappé 23rd, LeBron James 24th, Neymar 31st, and Megan Rapinoe 35th among the athletes who make up the list of top 50.

The American website Sportspro published the Zoomph ranking, based almost exclusively on the activity of athletes in the media: the idea was to determine which athlete is more “appealing” in the market than others, in the light of their online activity and the number of their followers.

For this, two areas of evaluation were used in the four main social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok): social performance measurements and audience measurements. For social performance measurements, the following were taken into account:

the total number of posts

the total number of followers and likes on the four platforms

fan engagement

For audience measurements, on the other hand, the following were calculated:

percentage of followers who are women, men, or “generation Z” (those born after 1996)

percentage of followers with “affinity” with music, gambling, international business, or luxury items.online activity and the audience that manages to follow him.

The top 5 are the following:

1. Simone Biles (Gymnastics-USA)

2. Naomi Osaka (tennis-Japan)

3. Ashlyn Harris (football-USA)

4. Canelo Alvarez (boxing-Mexico)

5. Paulo Dybala (football-Argentina)

6. Cristiano Ronaldo (football-Portugal)

also read

OnlyFans Pulls Out of Porn Ban (infographic)