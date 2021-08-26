Giannis Antetokounmpo appears in wrestling ring (video)

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up Tuesday’s appearance at the Brewers game by getting in the ring Wednesday night.
The Bucks superstar made a surprise appearance at AEW’s pro wrestling event at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Giannis cheered from the front row and got in the ring with a championship belt (maybe Bobby Portis’?) where he took to the turnbuckle and yelled “Bucks in Six!”
source eu.jsonline.com
Chris Jericho x Giannis x Sting. What a photo. pic.twitter.com/JpNO7d5wn9
— Cinnabod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) August 26, 2021