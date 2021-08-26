Giannis Antetokounmpo appears in wrestling ring (video)

The NBA champ was greeted with huge enthusiasm

NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up Tuesday’s appearance at the Brewers game by getting in the ring Wednesday night.

The Bucks superstar made a surprise appearance at AEW’s pro wrestling event at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Giannis cheered from the front row and got in the ring with a championship belt (maybe Bobby Portis’?) where he took to the turnbuckle and yelled “Bucks in Six!”

source eu.jsonline.com