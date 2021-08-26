Muslim European citizens taken for ID checks in Kalamata after being mistaken for Taliban (video)

Thirteen European citizens, who are Muslims, and were visiting Kalamata wearing traditional Islam garb, were taken to the local police station on Wednesday to verify their identities by police officers from the Messinia Directorate.

As it turned out they were Germans and French with police verifying their travel documents and after their authenticity was established and the control process was completed, they were released.

Greece is bracing for an influx of Aghan refugee flow and authorities are preparing for their arrival.

