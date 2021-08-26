Severe weather warning – Heavy rains and thunderstorms on Thursday

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued a severe weather warning about heavy rains and thunderstorms across many regions of the country.

Today, Thursday (26-08-2021), from the afternoon hours, heavy rains and thunderstorms are forecast in the islands, northern Ionian and Epirus, which will be temporarily accompanied by strong winds and possibly hail.

The effects will gradually extend to the rest of the Ionian Islands, the western mainland, and from the evening hours to the northwestern

Peloponnese. Late in the afternoon and evening, it is possible that Macedonia, mainly central and eastern, will be temporarily affected.

Gradual weakening of the phenomena is expected from the morning hours of Friday (27-08-2021) in the north and until noon in the west.