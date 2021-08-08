Cyprus: 25 years since the assassinations of Tassos Isaac & Solomos Solomou (photos)

The 25th memorial service of Tassos Isaac and Solomos Solomou was held on Sunday.

The government and the political leadership were represented at the memorial service.

Solomos Solomou’s sister, Skevi Solomou in her speech, among other things, said that as a society we should erect monuments to honor our heroes and not open roadblocks and show passports to the conquerors, who celebrate the invasion of the occupation and the proclamation of their pseudo-state.

After the laying of wreaths and the speeches, the attendees sang the National Anthem.

After the memorial service, several citizens marched to the roadblock in Deryneia, where Tassos Isaac and Solomos Solomou were murdered in 1996.

See Also:

Dutch-Turkish girl finds out she is half Greek in DNA test! (hilarious reaction video!)