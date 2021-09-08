Dendias from Romania: We will not allow migration to be instrumentalized

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent messages in all directions during a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, after their meeting in Bucharest.

Mr. Dendias thanked Romania for its help in extinguishing the catastrophic fires of August in our country, while he also made special reference to Giannos Kranidiotis, who was killed 22 years ago to the day during his visit to Bucharest for a meeting as Deputy Foreign Minister. “He was a pioneer of European integration and a strong supporter of EU enlargement, as well as of strengthening cooperation in South East Europe. “His ideals and principles guide us even today”, said Mr. Dendias.

Thank you for your kind hospitality today. Before going any further, I would like to pay tribute to the memory of Yannos Kranidiotis. He was the Greek Alt. FM who, 22 years ago, almost to the day, on his way to a meeting in Bucharest, was killed in a tragic accident. @MAERomania pic.twitter.com/AogSzRHKhQ — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) September 8, 2021

Mr. Dendias from there onwards, referring to immigration, stressed that Greece is not going to allow it to be migration to be instrumentalized, adding that this is a challenge that European countries may soon face.

Another major challenge we share, is the risk that some countries may try to instrumentalize migratory flows. We have witnessed this pattern several times in the past. And I am going to say clearly, to everybody, we will not allow this to reoccur. @MAERomania — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) September 8, 2021

“We have witnessed similar moves many times in the past and I will make it clear to everyone that we will not allow this to happen again”, he said, pointing to Turkey. “Recent incidents on the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania show that no European country is safe from this threat. Afghanistan may be geographically far away, but it is very, very close”, Dendias added.

We do not undermine the cohesion of the Alliance from within, through destabilizing actions, by advanced weapons purchase or by behavior that is contrary to the values and the principles of the NATO Alliance. @MAERomania — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) September 8, 2021

See Also:

Russia: Emergency Situations Minister dead while trying to save a person

Mr. Dendias stressed the need for Greece and Romania to continue to build a society based on principles and values, with respect for international law and the Law of the Sea, principles that both countries serve “contrary to what others believe who are trying to revive the beginning of the 19th century”, he said pointing indirectly again to the side of Turkey.