Denmark’s top health official faints at a press conference about the AstraZeneca vaccine (video)

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution and recovered

Denmark’s top health official suddenly fainted at a press conference Wednesday announcing the country would be halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Video of the briefing shows Tanja Erichsen, the head of Denmark’s Medicines Agency, standing in front of reporters and then collapsing without warning, BBC News reported.

Three men rush to her aid, including one who tries to raise her legs up. The others are seen moving Erichsen to her side.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution and recovered.

The country became the first in Europe to fully shelve the AstraZeneca vaccine in light of recent links to blood clots.

Two cases of blood clots have been reported in Denmark — including one, involving a 60-year-old woman, which was fatal.

source nypost.com