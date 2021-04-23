Easter period strict movement measures – Hefty fines up to €500

The measures will be announced later today

The Greek government decided to implement a series of measures to control the inter-regional movements from today until Easter Sunday.

There are specific restrictions, with strict and continuous checks by the police forces on the highways, along with the imposition of severe fines in cases of violations: €300 is the fine to be imposed for unnecessary travel, and €500 is the fine in case of false movement certificates.

According to the joint ministerial decision:

-Travel to another region for health reasons will only be allowed with a document from a public health structure.

-Inter-regional travel based on the E1 certificate and the reason that citizens move to their official place of residence can be used once.

-The harvest of produce as a cause for inter-regional movement is eliminated and will not be foreseen for the Easter period.

-Those travelling between regions for funerals of a relative will be able to do so by showing competent authorities the death certificate of their relative.

-For all cases -except for the return to the place of permanent residence- the absolutely necessary time of stay in another district will be 48 hours

The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, is expected to announce the measures that will apply throughout the Holy Week. Announcements are expected to be made this afternoon on how the stores that are active in the catering sector will operate from Easter Monday, May 3rd.