Severe weather warning issued for the weekend

Heavy rains are forecast for Saturday, according to the severe weather report issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service.
The sudden deterioration of the weather is forecast to hit from Saturday (24-04-2021) until the morning hours of Sunday (25-04-2021), with heavy rainfall in regions in the central and northern parts of the country.
More specifically, heavy rains are forecast for Saturday:
- In western and central Macedonia, Thessaly, the Sporades, eastern Sterea, and gradually Euboea.
- The effects are expected to weaken, from Saturday afternoon in western and central Macedonia, from the evening in Thessaly and eastern Sterea (mainland Greece), while in Euboea and the Sporades from the morning hours of Sunday (25-04-2021).