Prince Charles requested menu of Greek chef Lefteris Lazarou during visit to Greece

Famous Greek chef Lefteris Lazarou, who cooked for the dignitaries that visited Greece on March 25 for the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, said Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were thrilled with the meal at the Presidential Palace.

Lazarou told said the Royal couple were so impressed with the food, that Buckingham Palace requested through diplomatic channels the recipes of the dishes served on the night by the heir to the British throne and his wife.

“They asked for the whole menu and that makes us proud and likable it because we were able to fit as much Greece as possible in one dish. It was four dishes along with the dessert. You have to understand that this has made me personally proud. Always helping the primary sector because the goal of a cook you know when making recipes is to develop the primary sector. These go hand in hand. My goal, my inspiration has always been local products, Greece inspires me”, he said characteristically.