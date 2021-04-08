ECHR rules compulsory vaccination is necessary

The decision came in response to an appeal by parents of children who were not admitted to Czech kindergartens

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that compulsory vaccination is “necessary in a democratic society” in a major decision.

The decision came in response to an appeal by parents of children who were not admitted to Czech kindergartens because they were not vaccinated.

“The measures could be considered necessary in a democratic society,” the court said in its ruling, saying Czech health policy was in the “best interests” of children. “The goal must be that every child is protected from serious diseases, through vaccination or herd immunity,” he added.

As a result, the court found that there had been no breach of Article 8 on the right to privacy of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

This is the first time that the European Court of Human Rights has ruled on compulsory vaccination against childhood diseases. This decision “enhances the possibility of a mandatory vaccination under the current Covid-19 epidemic,” said a legal expert specializing in the ECHR.

The case was filed in court by Czech parents who were fined for non-compliance with vaccination duty or whose children were barred from entering kindergarten for the same reason.