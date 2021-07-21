Egypt finds ancient military vessel, Greek graves in sunken city

The researchers also identified a funerary area dated to the fourth century B.C., where Greek merchants were buried

According to a Reuters report, a team of Egyptian and French researchers found the wreckage of an ancient military vessel at the site of Thonis-Heracleion, a now-submerged city along Egypt’s Mediterranean coastline that once controlled the mouth of a western branch of the Nile River.

The 80-foot ship had a flat bottom, oars, and a large sail. When the city’s huge temple of Amun collapsed in the second century B.C., it sank the vessel, which was moored nearby.

The researchers also identified a funerary area dated to the fourth century B.C., where Greek merchants were buried in their own sanctuaries near the temple of Amun.

source archaeology.org

