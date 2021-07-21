Tolis Voskopoulos funeral services at 3pm (live streaming)

The epilogue of a huge career and full life is being written today in the First Cemetery of Athens, as popular singer Tolis Voskopoulos will be laid to rest. By the decision of the Mayor of Athens, Costas Bakogiannis, the funeral expenses will be covered by the municipality in honour of the great performer.

“At 15:00 the last goodbye to our Toli, in the first cemetery !!! I urge you to follow the rules of public health to protect everyone! Thank you very much for everything! ” wrote widow Angela Gkerekou.

