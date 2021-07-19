Popular singer Tolis Voskopoulos has died at 81

Popular Greek singer Tolis Voskopoulos has passed away at the age of 81.

The performer of the great successes was hospitalised at the 251 General Aviation Hospital, according to information from zinapost.gr.

Tolis Voskopoulos was also adored for his hits such as “memories”, “my past loves”, “to make a love all madness”, “unrepeatable”, “a love”, “I bet”, “agony” and “my brothers, vagrants “birds” come to everyone’s lips and are sung by many generations of Greeks.

He was married to Angela Gerekou, President of the Greek National Tourism Organization, and had a daughter named Mary.

Last May, Tolis Voskopoulos had suffered from heavy breathing, as he has a chronic respiratory problem, and decided to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His health was not showing signs of improvement and decided to visit the hospital where he received a molecular test, which came out negative. He remained in the hospital for a few days doing the necessary examinations and then was discharged.

Tolis Voskopoulos was born on July 26, 1940, in Piraeus (Kokkinia) to parents from Asia Minor. He is the twelfth child of the Voskopoulos family (he has 11 sisters). He first appeared in the theater in 1958, at the age of 18, directed by Thanos Traga, and five years later, in 1963, he made his film debut. He entered the discography with the song Step-by-step by the unforgettable composer Lykourgos Markeas. He became recognised in the music industry with the song Agony in 1968 (composition of George Zambeta) which in a very short time exceeded 300,000 sales, an elusive number for that time.

He has an impressive range of collaborations, performing songs of Giorgos Zambetas, Mimi Plessas, Akis Panos, Thanasis Polykandriotis, Marios Tokas, Giannis Parios, Giorgos Katsaros, Costas Virvos, Phoebus, and many others.