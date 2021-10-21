Emma Raducanu becomes Dior’s latest ambassador

In an interview with British Vogue, Raducanu said she’s excited to wear Dior

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is now a fresh fashion face. The 18-year-old Raducanu has signed as Dior’s latest ambassador. Raducanu’s dual Dior role makes her the face for both Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collections and the brand’s skincare and make-up line.

Arriving in New York City ranked 150th in August, Raducanu charged through qualifying and 10 consecutive matches in straight sets to capture the US Open championship and become the first qualifier—male or female—to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Raducanu’s dynamic game, charming personality, and competitive spirit have earned her a devoted global fanbase and sparked a life-changing period. Raducanu has emerged as an endorsement queen: her Dior deal comes after she signed on as brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

18-year-old tennis champion @EmmaRaducanu tells Vogue why joining the house of @Dior felt like the perfect fit. https://t.co/gKE6bRON8g — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 19, 2021

In an interview with British Vogue, Raducanu said she’s excited to wear Dior and believes Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collections make statements.

“Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique,” Raducanu told Vogue. “The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice.”

The first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977 showed that style wearing a Dior gown when she walked the red carpet at the London premiere for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.

source tennisnow.com

also read

Inflation Woes Plague Developed Nations (infographic)