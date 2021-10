Maria Sakkari has set yet another career record, for the fifth consecutive week, as the tennis player climbed to no.7 in the ATP rankings.

Sakkari might not have fared so great at the Indian Wells, but she still managed to gain a couple of spots in the world ranking as from today she is officially at No. 7 in the world.

Sakkari won two places as Swiatek and Kenin dropped 7 and six places, respectively.

