Albania ready to launch two satellites into space in 2022; PM Edi Rama mocked

Albania is preparing to launch two satellites into space in 2022, according to announcements by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

His statements were received with derision and scathing comments from the opposition party, while the opposition media outlets mockingly reported Albania could be ready to launch satellites, but “we are the only place in the world: with railways without trains.”

Speaking in the Albanian parliament, Rama announced that the “Albania 1” and “Albania 2” satellites will be launched into space next year, referring to Albania’s entry into space programs in the future.

Rama’s remarks came amid ironic remarks by opposition leader Lulzim Basha, who accused him of “Albanians are hungry and Rama is sending satellites into space.”

An Albanian astrophysicist pointed out that such sensationalist moves are a utopia for Albania, as its limited geographical location, as well as the coordination of satellites for continuous surveillance of the territory, is equivalent to many scientific parameters, the provision of which is still costly. Other powerful countries of the world have not sent satellites, investing money in the real needs of their people, which he described as “wise”.

