England’s top Euro 2020 players having some fun in Mykonos (video)

The English national team failed to beat Italy at home in the Euro 2020 final and lift the trophy, and its players tried to forget their woes in Mykonos.

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, and Kyle Walker – some of the team’s top stars – were in Mykonos for a holiday and are apparently having a good time. The football starts are recharging their batteries after, what can be said was an overall successful run in the Euro, just before they go back on the pitch for pre-season training with their clubs.