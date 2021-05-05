Erdogan to Merkel: Greece continues provocations in Aegean

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked about his country’s relations with Greece and the European Union during a video communication with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, the two leaders discussed Turkey-Germany relations, as well as regional issues.

Erdogan said that the dynamics that have developed recently in the Turkey-European Union relationship should not be abandoned, while he did not miss the opportunity to accuse Greece again, claiming it continued its provocative actions and deportations contrary to international law increasing pressures in the Aegean. “Nevertheless, Turkey maintains its moderate stance to maintain a positive agenda,” the Turkish president added.

Finally, Erdogan told Merkel that it was necessary to discuss ways to maintain support for Afghanistan through NATO, while he stressed that he would continue to support the Libyan National Unity Government for the country’s stability.