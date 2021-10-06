EU Western Balkan Summit – PM Mitsotakis calls French Defence Treaty a historic agreement (photos)

The Greek-French agreement was described as historic by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, from Slovenia, where he is participating in the European Union-Western Balkans Summit.

As the Prime Minister said in a statement, yesterday he had the opportunity at dinner to brief his counterparts in detail about the agreement with France. “It upgrades the geopolitical position of the country and at the same time is accompanied by a significant investment in the modernisation of our Armed Forces, especially the Navy,” he noted.

The Prime Minister then referred to tomorrow’s debate in Parliament, noting that everyone will express their positions and be confronted with their responsibilities. “In a historic agreement, the responsibilities of those who will be called upon to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to an agreement that has a truly national dimension are also historic,” he said.

“I had the opportunity at yesterday’s dinner to inform my counterparts in detail about the very important Strategic Cooperation Agreement that Greece signed with France. I emphasised that this Agreement substantially strengthens Europe’s ability to build its own defense pillar within NATO.”

“It is a very important Agreement that upgrades the geopolitical position of the country and at the same time is accompanied by a significant investment in the modernization of our Armed Forces, especially the Navy. I repeat that we buy the best ships, at the best price, with the fastest delivery time.”