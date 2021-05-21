Eurovision Wins By Country (infographic)

Greece advanced to the Eurovision final, as Stefania with “The Last Dance” was voted in with 16 more songs on Thursday night in the qualifying round. The final that will be held on Saturday in Rotterdam!

But which country holds the top spot in the song contest? There was no Eurovision Song Contest winner last year as Covid-19 resulted in the event being cancelled for the first time in its history. It is making a return this year, however, with the first semi-final set to get underway in Rotterdam tomorrow. The Netherlands won the 2019 contest with the song “Arcade” which brings its total number of wins to five, level with the UK, France and Luxembourg.

Ireland is still the most successful country in Eurovision history, though its glory days are long behind it. The Irish won the competition an impressive seven times including three years in a row in the 1990s. Their last victory came when Eimear Quinn was crowned the winner with the song “The Voice” in 1996. ABBA claimed Sweden’s first win in 1974 and since then, the country has recorded six victories in total, second only to Ireland.

