Afghan man allegedly sexually molested boy, 11, in Crete

An Afghan farmworker in Crete was arrested after allegedly attempting to sexually molest an 11-year-old boy.

The incident occurred in the village of Messara in Heraklion when a farm owner entrusted the 27-year-old suspect working in the fields to look after his son as he had to leave the house for a short while.

When the father returned, the 11-year-old boy told his father the worker had forced him to “caress” his genitals! The father went to the local police station, where he reported what his child had told him.

The 27-year-old Afghan was arrested a short time later and taken to the Heraklion District Court Prosecutor on Monday. Following the suspect’s deposition, a case was filed against him for indecent exposure of a minor and he was remanded until his trial.

also read

Eurovision Wins By Country (infographic)