Two bases in Turkey attacked by ‘model aircraft’

A similar incident earlier in the week was claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Two bases in Turkey’s southeast were attacked by “model aircraft” late on Thursday night, the defence ministry announced early Friday morning. There were no casualties. A similar incident earlier in the week was claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“Model aircraft” were used in an attempt to attack bases in Batman and Sirnak, “no damage or casualties occurred,” the defence ministry tweeted.

“Measures have been increased among troops,” it added.

Three model planes were used in the attack on the Batman drone base, according to the governorate’s office. The Sirnak base houses an infantry brigade.

On Wednesday, the PKK announced it had carried out an air attack on a Turkish military base in Diyarbakir. Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said two model aircrafts “were neutralized” and there no casualties.

The PKK is an armed group struggling for increased rights of Kurds in Turkey. It has not immediately commented on the Batman and Sirnak attacks.

source rudaw.net

