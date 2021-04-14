Ex-porn star to run in California for governor

She announced that she would join the field of candidates vying to replace Newsom in the likely event a recall effort goes before voters in the fall

Former porn actress Mary Carey is running to be governor of California.

The star of such films as “Dirty Angels: Welcome to Lust Angeles” and “The Big Bust Theory” — and a candidate in the 2003 gubernatorial recall — announced that she would join the field of candidates vying to replace Newsom in the likely event a recall effort goes before voters in the fall. Her announced platform of aiding the entertainment and tech industries and addressing homelessness came with a heavy dose of puns (“I am ready to be on top!”).

Days earlier, reality TV star and transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner had begun seriously exploring her own run for California governor. Jenner, 71, would potentially benefit from ties to national Republicans who could help raise money and land endorsements. Among those working with Jenner is Brad Parscale, a former campaign manager to former President Donald Trump.

