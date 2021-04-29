Facebook censors link to NY Post story exposing BLM founder’s home buying spree

Facebook is blocking links to a New York Post story that exposes Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ controversial recent home buying spree, preventing users from sharing the link publicly or via private message.

The Post article from April 10 is headlined ‘Inside BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors’ million-dollar real estate buying binge’ and reveals how Khan-Cullors, a self-described Marxist, recently purchased four high-end homes for a total of $3.2 million.

As we previously highlighted, one of the homes, a $1.4 million dollar property, is located in Topanga Canyon, California, where the black population is just 1.6 per cent.

Another of the homes, a “custom ranch” located in Georgia, is surrounded by “3.2 rural acres” and features a “private airplane hangar with a studio apartment above it” in addition to an indoor swimming pool.

After one BLM activist called for an investigation into how finances were being used, other prominent figures within BLM threatened legal action against him.

