Poll for Proto Thema: New Democracy leads with 15.4 points against SYRIZA

The dominance of Kyriakos Mitsotakis and New Democracy in the Greek political scene is indisputable, as reflected by the findings of the Marc company poll on behalf of “Proto Thema“.

After 22 months of governing and 15 months of managing the pandemic, the previously recorded fatigue of the citizens gives way to a slight improvement in the percentages of the ruling party and the popularity of the Prime Minister while the citizens disapprove of SYRIZA for its opposition tactics.

The data on the intention to vote by reduction on the valid ones, show New Democracy at 39.3% maintaining a strong lead of 16.6 percentage points over SYRIZA which is at 22.7%.

Without the reduction on the valid ones, the difference is at 15.4%, with ND having a percentage of 36.4%, against 21% of SYRIZA.

The picture is similar between Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Alexis Tsipras for the question of the most suitable for Prime Minister, with Mr. Mitsotakis being at 51.3% against 22% of the president of SYRIZA.

Finally, the official opposition seems to be paying the price for its political decisions, since 77.3% disapprove of its tactics so far, while 53.4% ​​of citizens judge the government’s work as positive.