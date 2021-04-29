Incirlik air base a Turkish compound, says Turkish defence ministry

The statement arrives days after the POTUS Joe Biden recognized as genocide the killings of 1.5 million Armenians of the Ottoman Empire during WWI

The İncirlik air base in southern Adana province belongs to the Turkish Air Forces and is a Turkish military compound, state-run TRT news cited defence ministry sources as saying on Wednesday.

The statement arrives days after the U.S. President Joe Biden recognised as genocide the killings of 1.5 million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire during World War I, in a move that threatens to further complicate relations between Washington and Ankara.

The Turkish government “permits the U.S. government to participate in joint defence measures at Turkish Armed Forces facilities in İncirlik,’’ the sources said.

Moreover, the use of certain facilities at Incirlik Base were carried out according to the Defense and Economic Cooperation Agreement signed between Ankara and Washington in March, 1980, they added.

Read more: Ahval