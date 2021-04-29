European Parliament approves COVID-19 certificate

The European Parliament has adopted its negotiating position on the European Commission’s proposal to introduce a green digital certificate to facilitate free movement in the EU.

MEPs agreed that the new “European COVID-19 certificate” – instead of the digital green certificate, as the Commission calls it – should be valid for 12 months and no longer.

The document, which may be in digital or printed form, will certify that a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or, alternatively, has had a recent negative test result or has recovered from the disease. However, European COVID-19 certificates will not serve as a travel document nor a prerequisite for exercising the right of free movement in the EU.

The legislative proposal covering EU citizens was adopted by 540 votes to 119 with 31 abstentions, while the one on third-country nationals was adopted by 540 votes to 80 with 70 abstentions. The vote took place on Wednesday, but the results were announced today. Both Parliament and the Council are now ready to start negotiations with the main aim of having these certificates ready even by June.

According to the European Parliament, holders of the European COVID-19 certificate should not be subject to additional travel restrictions, such as quarantine, self-isolation, or diagnostic tests. MEPs also stress that, in order to avoid discrimination against those who have not been vaccinated even for economic reasons, EU Member States must “ensure universal, affordable, timely and free diagnostic tests”.

