Porn star claims she provided escort services for Manchester United players

Porn star Shona River has claimed she provided escort services for three Manchester United stars – alleging that one of them took back €200 from her to pay for a pizza.

River made the allegation on the How To Be A Pornstar podcast, on which she also claimed that some Premier League footballers don’t like paying for sex and expect escorts to work for free.

“They expect you to be with them because they are famous, but they don’t want to actually date you,” the Hungarian actress alleged.

“They want you as a side chick in the shadows. Just because they have a lot of money, it doesn’t mean they want to be generous.”

River alleged that one footballer, who purportedly plays for United, took back €200 (around £173) from her fee without telling her.

