Shark swims up to the shore in Nafplio (video)

Shark sightings are a rare occurrence in Greece, which is why locals were surprised to see one on the afternoon of Holy Tuesday, at Karathonas beach in Nafplio, a seaport town on the eastern coast of the Peloponnese.

It is a glaucous shark (blue shark) that was apparently led to the shallows of the bay by a shoal of fish that it was hunting to eat.

This particular shark belongs to the Carcharhinidae family, which lives in temperate seas. Although usually lazy, they can move fast. Glaucous sharks feed on small fish and squid, but can also attack larger prey. The Nafplio Port Authority was informed about the appearance.