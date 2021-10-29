Facebook changes name to ‘Meta’

In a major rebranding move, Facebook Inc has changed its name to ‘Meta’ to emphasise metaverse vision, leaving social media in a frenzy. As the new brand name and logo were unveiled, it got everyone talking online, triggering torrents of memes and jokes along with criticisms.

Announcing the move, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, said said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new umbrella brand, adding it would not change its corporate structure. “Facebook is one of the most-used products in the history of the world. It is an iconic social media brand, but increasingly, it just doesn’t encompass everything we do,” Zuckerberg said during the 90-minute presentation.

Speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, Zuckerberg underlined privacy and safety need to be built in to the metaverse, as the tech giant battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms.

As #Meta dominated social media trends worldwide, many attempted to give creative spins with various acronyms, others simply couldn’t stop photoshopping the whiteboard with brand’s logo in the presentation with other things like ‘Feta’ and ‘Meat’. Critics also used the moment to poke fun the company trying to divert attention with rebranding amid all backlash and criticism.

