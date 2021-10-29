Rapper gets gold chains as hair implanted!

Attention-hungry rapper-reggaeton star Dan Sur has adopted an extreme look that is sure to fill even the most diehard hip-hop fans with dread.

This 23-year-old Mexican goldilocks claims he’s the “first rapper … in human history” to rock an assortment of gold chains as “hair” — hanging from hooks he had surgically implanted into his scalp.

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now,” he said in one of the TikTok videos he shared with his 1.9 million followers on the streaming platform.

The flashy entertainer reportedly underwent the bizarre hair replacement procedure — which involved dozens of gold chains, some encrusted with bling — in April.

“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin,” Sur said in another viral clip. “This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”

feature photo credit dansurig Instagram

more at nypost.com

also read

Facebook changes name to ‘Meta’