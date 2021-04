Kyriakos Filippou, the founder and CEO of the FAGE group died at the age of 82.

The news of his passing spread grief to his family, employees, associates, and those who knew him.

The announcement of the company

“Kyriakos Filippou passed away yesterday. A pioneer, visionary who changed the food industry in Greece and brought the name of FAGE to the ends of the world. A scientist, a just employer, a generous, eternal explorer of the best, he leaves behind a legacy of business ethics “.