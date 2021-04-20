Greece is one of the most popular destinations in the world: Der Spiegel

German Der Spiegel is optimistic about the upcoming tourist season, in its new feature on tourism trying to capture the current trends in the international travel market.

As the piece emphasises, Greece will be able to welcome tourists again, while at the moment it is considered one of the most popular destinations in the world. The author highlights the changes in travel habits that are beginning to emerge, such as the preference for personalised services and the choice of less crowded destinations.

Greece has the qualifications to meet the new trends with quality small accommodation, reasonable prices, and authentic hospitality. According to the new data, the German media outlet with global outreach singles out the seven destinations of Greece that are offered for dream vacations this summer.

Andros is on the top of the list with more than 30 beaches. Euboea is in second place, an island that is appealing to its visitors due to its size, natural springs, mountainous element, paths, and beaches. In third place is Folegandros with its crystal clear waters and calm aura.

The next island is Leros which is suitable for diving, followed in fifth place by Kythira for those who love nature and history. In sixth place, millions of readers of the international media meet the butterfly of the Aegean, Astypalea, a seductively quaint fishing village. Finally, Syros completes the list with its imposing architecture.

