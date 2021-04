It was recorded 18km northeast of the island

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred a short while ago northeast of Santorini, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

According to the revised measurement of the Institute, the earthquake is located 18 kilometres northeast of Santorini.

The tremor has a focal depth of 10 kilometres.

