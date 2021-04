A 3.7 earthquake on the Richter scale struck Monday morning west of Tilos, a small island located between Kos and Rhodes.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the tremor was recorded 17 kilometres west of the island.

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale had occurred late at night on April 13 in the sea area between Kos and Tilos.