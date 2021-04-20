US Ambassador to Russia to return to US for consultations

Tensions have been rising between the two super-powers

The State Department said Monday that the U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, will now be returning to the United States this week before returning to Moscow “in the coming weeks” for “consultations” amid rising tensions in US-Russian relations.

“I think it is important that I speak directly with my new colleagues in the Biden administration in Washington about the current state of bilateral relations between the United States and Russia,” said Joe Sullivan, according to the Embassy’s spokeswoman Rebecca Ross.

On Friday, the Kremlin urged the US diplomat to go to the United States.

Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, was recalled for consultations in Moscow on March 17, when US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “killer.”

However, Jake Sullivan assured that “he will return to Moscow in the coming weeks, before a possible meeting between Biden and Putin.”

The meeting has been on the agenda since last week, following a proposal by Joe Biden to which Moscow said it was open. Such a summit on neutral ground is a possibility being considered, according to the Kremlin.

