Fans slam Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame for snubbing Iron Maiden: “Absolutely Disgraceful”

Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year.

Additionally, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads will receive the Musical Excellence Award.

Here’s the statement from the chairman John Sykes:

“This is our most diverse class in the history of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.”

“It really represents Hall‘s ongoing commitment to honor the artists that have created not only rock and roll, but the sound of youth culture.”

Fans are disappointed once again to see Iron Maiden getting snubbed by Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Here are some of the responses from Maiden fans:

“F&$k the RNR HOF. They’re a joke. Iron Maiden has been on the frontline of rock for over 40yrs. I know cuz I was 10 when I first heard them and still listen to and see whenever I can. Iron Maiden will be relevant for yrs to come still. Up the Irons to the HoF”.

“Further proving the RnR hall of fame is a joke. Maiden along side Sabbath and Priest are one of the most influential metal bands to walk the earth”.

“The R&R HOF is so weak, being included would be a stain for great bands like Maiden or Priest”.

“HOF is a great thing if you take crazy pills to stay out of prison”.

“Absolutely disgraceful. Maiden is THE premier metal band. They defined a generation of metal. Complete garbage.”

“How in the absolute F–K does Iron Maiden get snubbed for the R&R hall of fame, but LL Drool J and Jay- Z get in? Sorry folks hip hop isn’t and will never be rock and roll. Friggin’ wake up!”

Source: Metal Wani