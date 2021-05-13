How Turks react to the Greek flag near Hagia Sophia? (video)

The website defence-point posted an interesting video of a Turkish “social experiment” that was conducted in order to determine the reaction to the sight of the Greek flag. What is recorded is impressive. The protagonist himself states that this is a dangerous attempt.

No one argues that there would be no similar behaviors in Greece. Nor that what is recorded in the “social experiment” accurately reflects what is the absolute truth or not. It would be a logical mistake.

However, it is interesting how the request to help him take a photo of Hagia Sofia holding a Greek flag irritated the reflexes of the Turks.

