FDA to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine – How it affects mandatory vaccination in Greece

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is on course to giving full approval to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine as early as Monday, according to a report from The New York Times. Regulators were reportedly working to finish paperwork and negotiations with the company on Friday.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is currently being given in the US under an emergency use authorisation, which was granted in December. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech sought full approval from the FDA in May. Full approval would allow Pfizer to market its vaccine directly to consumers and could make it easier for government agencies and schools to require vaccinations.

If the full approval finally does go through next week by the US authorities, the EU authorities, and by extension, Greece could also make the vaccine mandatory to skeptical citizens who are refusing to take the jab.